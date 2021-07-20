US launches air strike on Al Shabab in Somalia

Al Shabab recruits on parade south of Mogadishu in October 2010. Reuters

The US military conducted an air strike against Al Qaeda affiliated Al Shabab militants on Tuesday, the first since President Joe Biden took office, the Pentagon said.

The US military command for Africa (Africom), in co-ordination with the Somali government, “conducted one air strike in the vicinity of Galkayo, Somalia, today against Al Shabab,” Pentagon spokeswoman Cindi King told AFP.

The strike took place 700 kilometres north-east of Mogadishu, Ms King said.

“A battle-damage assessment is still pending due to the ongoing engagement between Al Shabab and Somali forces, however the command's initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this strike,” she added.

The strike is the first conducted by the US military in Somalia since January 19, when Africom announced it had killed three Al Shabab militants in two strikes in Jamaame and Deb Scinnele.

Mr Biden was inaugurated the next day.

As soon as he arrived at the White House, he limited the use of drones against militant groups outside US theatres of war.

This reversed the policy of his predecessor Donald Trump, who had given the US military carte blanche in countries such as Somalia and Libya.

In March, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that any planned strikes against militant groups outside of Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq were now submitted to the White House before being carried out.

Drone strikes in Somalia multiplied during Mr Trump's term in office, from 11 in 2015 to 64 in 2019, and 54 in 2020, said non-governmental group Airwars, which monitors civilian deaths in bombings around the world.

Before he left office, Mr Trump ordered the withdrawal of some 700 special forces soldiers stationed in Somalia to train and advise the Somali Army.

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Price, base / as tested: Dh76,900 / Dh110,900 Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Nine-speed automatic Power: 252hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: Torque: 352Nm @ 2,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.5L / 100km

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

All the Money in the World Director: Ridley Scott Starring: Charlie Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer Four stars

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

