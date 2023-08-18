The best photos of the week: From yoga in Hanoi to evacuations in Canada

Striking pictures from around the world

The National author image
The National
Aug 18, 2023
Powered by automated translation
Weekend

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Weekender

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

WEEKEND EDITION
More from the national