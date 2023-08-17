Today's best photos: From a new reptile fossil to Bolivian dog day

More from The National:
Wednesday's best photos: From a sheep auction to a green pig
Tuesday's best photos: From a Beijing mural to an explosion in the Dominican Republic
Monday's best photos: From Mount Etna erupts to India's Independence Day
Sunday's best photos: From the City to Surf run in Sydney to a cardboard house in Newcastle
Saturday's best photos: From Indonesian Independence Day to baseball in Seattle
Friday's best photos: From sailing in Tahiti to Pokemon World Championships
Updated: August 17, 2023, 2:38 PM