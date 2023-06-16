Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Dubai's most expensive home on sale for $204 million
- Manchester City complete historic treble with victory over Inter Milan in Champions League final
- Tesla vehicle – set for release later this year – spotted at fast food outlet in California
- British man detained by police after climbing 73 floors of Lotte World Tower
- Novak Djokovic secures record number of Grand Slam titles with victory in French Open final
- UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures image of cyclone moving over Arabian Sea
- Beyonce concert may have contributed to surprise rise in country’s inflation
- Weather phenomenon expected to trigger extreme conditions and record temperatures across the world
- American novelist Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89
- US scientists successfully conduct historic space experiment
Updated: June 16, 2023, 6:00 PM