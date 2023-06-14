Dubai's most expensive home goes up for sale for $204 million

A Dubai mansion that features panic rooms, a hotel-sized swimming pool and Dh100 million worth of Italian marble is on sale for Dh750m ($204m), making it the most expensive house on the market in a city where luxury property is red-hot.

The Emirates Hills property has just five bedrooms but space for 15 cars, 19 bathrooms and its own power substation.“It’s not everybody’s taste or style,”

Luxhabitat Sotheby’s broker Kunal Singh says - well aware that buyers will either love it or hate it.

