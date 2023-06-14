Camouflaged Cybertruck spotted at California burger joint

A Tesla Cybertruck painted in grey-and-white camouflage was spotted at a popular burger chain in California, months ahead of the futuristic pickup's official release.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that such an excursion is a “tradition”.

Anticipation has been growing over the release of the Cybertruck, which rewrites the rules of vehicle design with a sharply angled steel shell.

Mr Musk has signalled that the truck will be on sale later this year. He has said there is strong demand for the Cybertruck, but noted it would take time to get the manufacturing line going for the “very radical product”.

Tesla stock has rallied in recent days after announcements of other car makers utilising Tesla's electric charging port and other news, including the appointment of a new chief executive to run Musk-owned Twitter.

