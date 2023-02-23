Elon Musk gives glimpse of Cybertruck at Tesla's new engineering headquarters

Elon Musk has shared footage of the Tesla Cybertruck as he looks to show consumers the fabled electric vehicle is close to becoming a reality.

The billionaire owner gave a glimpse of the futuristic SUV at the car maker's new engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, California — complete with disco surroundings and dance music.

Tesla has no shortage of products in the pipeline, including its Semi goods vehicle and Optimus robot.

But it is the blocky, unconventional vehicle with a "nearly impenetrable exoskeleton" and armoured glass that caught the public's imagination when it was first unveiled in 2019.

Since then, it and other Tesla vehicles have been delayed.

In October, Mr Musk said the company was in the “final lap” of work on the Cybertruck.

There has been much speculation over the price of the vehicle, which Mr Musk originally set the cost at $39,900. Since then, other Tesla vehicles have risen in price.

On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Mr Musk in announcing the launch of the new headquarters, which is located in one of computer maker Hewlett Packard (HP)'s original locations.

Mr Newson called the launch “another proof point of the renewable energy vibrancy that is California”.

In an interview with CNBC, Mr Musk said: “This was HP’s original headquarters, and so I think it’s a poetic transition from the founders of Silicon Valley to Tesla and we’re very excited to make this our global engineering headquarters.”

