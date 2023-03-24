Photo essay: Dubai chefs put finishing touches to Ramadan dishes

Three chefs in Dubai are showing how they are putting their unique touch to dishes that will be available to diners throughout Ramadan.

Chefs Abel Vieilleville, Mina Gaber Ibrahem and Rawad Al Kabalan, invited The National to go into their kitchens as they put together their dishes of choice, which will be offered during iftar — the meal held at sunset that breaks the day's fast — at their respective hotels. Some offer a la carte menus, while others do a buffet set-up.

Vieilleville, who leads the pastry and baking department at Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai, has shared how he makes kunafa. The sweet dessert is popular in the region. From separating the shredded kunafa to creating its syrup, he is meticulously careful about it while putting it together.

Over at Sheraton Dubai Creek, Ibrahem is the Arabic/specialty chef who joined the team in October. He reveals how he makes his chicken Topkapi dish that is available during iftar at the hotel. It consists mainly of a mix of peppers, onions, chicken and spices and is plated with a colourful finish.

Al Kabalan, the executive chef at Vida Hotel, has put together a fish harra dish for the occasion. Different vegetables such as peppers and tomatoes are added, while walnuts are used to top it off. He serves it with a rocket and zaatar salad with sumac feta. The dish will be available as part of the hotel's buffet iftar spread.