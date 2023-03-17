Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Polish pilot performs ‘world-first’ stunt by landing plane on Burj Al Arab
- Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh makes history at the Oscars
- UK’s Royal Mint releases gold bullion bar depicting Kaaba before Ramadan
- Saudi Arabia launches new PIF-backed national airline
- Nasa unveils first prototype of next-generation spacesuit
- HSBC buys UK unit of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank
- New Banksy mural 'Morning has Broken' appears on derelict farmhouse in UK
- Princess Iman of Jordan marries in ceremony on outskirts of Amman
- American Kennel Club announces most popular dog breed in US
- James Webb Space Telescope captures rare celestial phenomenon
Updated: March 17, 2023, 6:00 PM