New Banksy mural 'Morning has Broken' on derelict farmhouse in Kent demolished

New artwork by Banksy appeared on the wall of a derelict farmhouse in Herne Bay, Kent, on Wednesday but was later demolished.

Titled Morning has Broken, the mural depicted a silhouetted boy in a window opening curtains made of corrugated iron, along with a cat who is peering out at the view.

The new work was confirmed in three photographs on the secretive graffiti artist’s Instagram account.

The Banksy piece is shown in a full-length shot of the derelict property, which is covered in ivy, has peeling white paintwork and is missing roof slates on a side building.

There is a close-up of the artwork in another image and the third photograph shows demolition work that is being carried out on the building.

Banksy's latest artwork, on a farmhouse in Herne Bay, Kent, before being destroyed. PA

The final photograph shows the wall on which the artwork originally appeared has been demolished, with a digger, skip and a pile of brick rubble on the ground as a workman looks on.

The skip company told PA the bin that appears in one of the photographs was at a property in the seaside town of Herne Bay, Kent. It said the bin was its only involvement in the project.