Cartoon for January 28, 2023

Our cartoonist's take on the EU's threat to impose visa restrictions if countries refuse to take back migrants

EU has threatened visa restrictions if countries refuse to take back migrants
The National
Jan 27, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation
Updated: January 27, 2023, 6:03 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL