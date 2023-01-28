Friday 27 January 2023
Cartoon for January 28, 2023
Our cartoonist's take on the EU's threat to impose visa restrictions if countries refuse to take back migrants
EU has threatened visa restrictions if countries refuse to take back migrants
The National
Jan 27, 2023
Listen In English
Listen in Arabic
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation
Updated: January 27, 2023, 6:03 PM
