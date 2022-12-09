Women build more lasting peace. Why don't we include them more?

In an era of 24/7 news cycles and hyper-connectivity, we are constantly confronted with images of division, devastation and conflict. When looking at the complexities of these tensions, it is easy to feel overwhelmed or hopeless in our efforts to find solutions and, ultimately, make possible one of the most challenging goals of our time: sustainable peace.

I strongly believe peaceful co-existence is possible. However, to achieve this ambitious goal we must envision how to actively integrate all members of society, as a mission of this magnitude can only be reached through true collaboration and understanding.

Through my experiences as the first female president of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade, and Handicrafts (UTICA) and as a member of the Tunisian Quartet – a group which I helped set up to consolidate democratic gains and form a lasting constitutional settlement in Tunisia, for which I was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 – I realised that there are two powerful, yet underleveraged, groups in society that can play an impactful role in peacebuilding: youth and women.

“Our youth are our future” is a phrase we have heard time and time again. And I believe this to be true now more than ever. As the world becomes increasingly globalised and technology advances at a never-before-seen rate, young people have gained access to knowledge, opportunities and connections more than any past generation.

Within this context, it should come as no surprise that today’s youth have a digital-first mentality. This is particularly true in the Arab world, where more than 80 per cent of Arab youth are online every day, with reports finding that 40 per cent are online at least five hours daily. They use technology as a platform to connect and build ties with people of all backgrounds around the world. They have created borderless communities and share a global outlook, which has contributed to a true sense of global citizenship. For example, in the Mena region, 47 per cent of youth consider themselves “global citizens”.

Beyond connecting the four corners of the world, unprecedented access to information has also led to a sense of social responsibility among youth and their selective engagement with causes to which they feel deeply connected. A 2021 study revealed that in the US, before making a purchase, 51 per cent of youth aged 18 to 23 will research a company to make sure it aligns with their views on corporate social responsibility.

Today’s youth are educated, engaged and influential. This momentum must be leveraged.

For generations, women have served as unofficial mediators and advisors within their communities, acting as powerful peacekeepers. A 2022 research paper published by the UNDP and UN Women showed that when women partake in peace processes, there is a heightened focus on reconciliation, education, transitional justice and economic development.

In some regions where male soldiers may be limited in their interaction with women because of existing social and cultural boundaries or heightened prevalence of sexual or gender-based violence, women have a significant role to play. In fact, women have had a direct role in reducing sexual exploitation and abuse by troops. This violence has been shown to decrease by more than 50 per cent when women make up a least five percent of the peacekeeping units, according to estimates in a 2016 research article from Emory University and Duke University.

We have seen some attempts to integrate women more widely into these critical roles. For example, UN Women supports women’s full and equal representation and participation in all levels of peace processes and security efforts. Despite these efforts, the number of women peacemakers remains low, making up just 19 per cent of conflict party negotiators or delegates in all UN peace processes in 2021.

When faced with this reality, it is clear action must be taken to bring youth and women to the table in light of their existing and potential impact, which has too great of potential to be under-utilised.

The question now is: how can we make this a reality? Drawing from my personal experience, one of the determining factors that shaped who I am today was the support and encouragement I had from my father as young girl growing up in Tunisia. He encouraged my self-confidence and helped me recognise that not only are women as capable as men, but women also possess some innate qualities that should be nurtured and valued for the betterment of our world.

I know first-hand the power of this support system, which is why we must work to ensure that as a society, we create environments – in schools, families, and communities – that understand and appreciate the role of the youth and women and that look to support, encourage and recognise them.

This is not to say men don’t play an important role in promoting human fraternity and peaceful co-existence – because I firmly believe they do. However, there is much to be gained by including the voices of women and our youth to drive forward transformative change. When we work together, we can achieve so much more than working in silos.

In order to succeed, individuals, entities, and governments must recognise the importance of this endeavour. We must all play our part.

This is why I am proud to be a judge for the 2023 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which looks to recognise, honour and support people and organisations of all backgrounds that are building bridges and strengthening real human connection. The award actively partners with its honourees to support and amplify their work in peacebuilding. One honouree that stands out to me as an example of the power women yield is Latifa ibn Ziaten, recipient of the 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity who, following the murder of her son by an extremist, channelled this tragedy into positive action to spread awareness and prevent the radicalisation of youth in France and beyond.

Through my work with the Award, I hope to learn more about the inspiring work being done around the world to bridge divides and spark hope and understand how we can affect meaningful change at all levels of society. I also look to use this opportunity as a platform to encourage youth and women to recognise their power and harness it for the greater good.

Dr Ouided Bouchamaoui is a Tunisian businesswoman and 2015 Nobel Peace Prize laureate