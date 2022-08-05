Mett Bodrum sets a sophisticated stage for a Turkish extravaganza – Hotel Insider

In June, flydubai opened up the first and only route that gets you directly from Dubai to Bodrum, and the flight timing is impeccable.

Not only is your room in this city of late checkouts sure to be ready by the time you arrive at 6pm, you can also catch one of Bodrum’s best views at that hour: the sun shining gently over the Aegean Sea — the main player in the dramatic stay put on by the Mett Hotel & Beach Resort.

The welcome

The hotel is a 45-minute drive from Milas-Bodrum Airport and the mainly uphill route affords great vistas of the sea and the city. The best view, as mentioned, is from the lobby itself, which looks over a private stretch of bay with its stately yachts, swanky speedboats and array of jet skis.

Check-in is entirely efficient — as we are drinking in the view, welcome beverage in hand, our passports are whisked away, procedure sorted and a buggy, complete with a charming beachwear-sporting chauffeur, summoned to take us down a winding cobblestoned path to our room.

The neighbourhood

The resort is located directly above Bodrum Marina (not to be confused with the elite Yalikavak Marina or the club-tastic Turkbuku pier), which is a short cab ride, or 30-minute downhill walk away.

More boats, cute cafes, and boutique and souvenir shops aside, the marina is home to Bodrum Castle and the Underwater Archaeology Museum — both are must-visits, even if sightseeing is not high up on your list in this beach-by-day, party-by-night city.

Having said that, if you don’t feel like making the 40-minute trek to the clubs and restaurants in the aforementioned Yalikavak and Turkbuku areas, lively Gumbet is but a 10-minute drive away.

Safety measures

Although the open-plan and well-spaced-out hotel, rooms and restaurants seem spotless at all times, there are no safety measures relating to the pandemic currently in place — in keeping with Turkey’s current protocol.

The room

The Mett Bodrum has sea-view lofts and villas. Photo: Mett Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum /Sunset Hospitality Group

The hotel has 103 keys, which unlock 72 rooms and 31 villas.

We are staying in a sea-view loft located half a flight of stairs above ground level. At 43 square metres, it comes with a double bed and a coffee table running along the length of a large couch, three plush armchairs, two wardrobes, a dresser, and separate bathing and toilet areas — there’s plenty of space here for two, plus thoughtful his and hers toiletry kits by chic Greek brand Korres.

One wall of our room is dominated by an open, glass-ensconced mini garden, which faces lush foliage, and is entirely private, so nobody can look into the room.

The real highlight is the spacious patio, which offers the best seats in the house. It looks directly out to the sea and benefits from the music wafting over from the Mett’s various restaurants, the notes melding into each other almost in synch with the boats and swimmers bobbing in the water below.

Other room formats include an atrium room with a balcony, and villas with private pools and up to five bedrooms. The Mett has also chartered a traditional Turkish sailing gulet for the summer. You can cruise around the Turkish coast all day or overnight, and enjoy an interlude on the shore whenever you fancy a dip, drink or dish.

The scene

In a word, buzzing. The hotel is filled with people from all over Turkey, as well as guests — couples, groups of friends and young families — from the GCC, America, North Africa, France and Switzerland.

In the day, most can be found lounging by the private beach to the tunes played by Folie beach club, while night-time brings more dancing at Attiko and Isola restaurants. This is laid-back, social living at its best — and much in keeping with the philosophy that inspired the brand name Mett, which is an amalgamation of Mediterranean living and meeting people.

Not only did we feel no urge to use the hamman-equipped spa or swimming pool, thanks to the proximity of the clear-blue sea, but we even pondered whether to leave the premises at all. We did, in the end, as the charms of the Bodrum castle and marina proved rather tempting..

The food

Turkish breakfast at Anjel comes with a fresh honeycomb and delectable cheese.

The hotel is part of the UAE's Sunset Hospitality group, which is primarily known for its food and beverage offerings — from Ammos and SushiSamba to L’Amo Bistro del Mare.

Accordingly, a lot of thought is put into each of the five open-air restaurants on the property. Isola is a fine-dining Italian restaurant with spectacular hillside views of the city centre. Attiko overlooks the sea, and has a dining and lounge space. The charmingly rustic Anjel serves breakfast, while Gulet serves poolside bites and beverages.

Ambience-wise, Folie is the most vibrant of them all. The beach club, which frequently welcomes patrons from private yachts or neighbouring hotels by boat, puts on live music on Fridays, a carnival-esque cabaret on Saturdays and brings in a local DJ on Sundays. You can also wade straight from seat to sea by way of an overwater hammock.

Of the dishes we sampled over our three-day stay, here are some highlights: the elaborate Turkish breakfast for two at Anjel ($57), served with fried eggs, sucuk, menemen, burek, fresh honeycomb, cheese and breads; creamy pizzeta tartuffo ($13) at Folie; rock shrimp tempura ($18) and stir-fried wok noodles ($5) at Attiko; and spaghetti alle vongole ($20) at Isola.

The service

The staff’s effusiveness and willingness to go the extra mile more than make up for the language barrier (one of our Turkish-only-speaking chauffeurs constantly used Google Translate to helpful but hilarious effect). Buggies are a quick phone call away, and the reception staff can help in securing cabs to the city at all hours.

Highs and lows

The view from the patio was a highlight of our stay, so was the buzzing vibe at Folie. One decor decision that did leave me confused was the lack of curtains or blinds over the “garden window” in the centre of our room. While it was nice to wake up to natural light each morning, it would have been nice to have the option of sleeping a bit longer.

Insider tip

Plan your trip in such a way that you strike a balance between exploring both the hotel and the city’s many delights — and perhaps pack an eye mask for bedtime.

The verdict

For the six months that it’s open over the summer, Mett Hotel & Beach Resort is an idyllic spot from which you can explore Bodrum’s luxe-beach culture. It is worthy of both, a standing ovation and an encore.

The bottom line

Deluxe atrium rooms start from $316; the sea-view room reviewed here starts from $456, while a stay at Villa Posiedo will set you back between $2,213 and $3,673 per night, including tax and breakfast. Mett Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum is open until September and then again from April 2023. Isola restaurant is operational until New Year’s Day, and reopens in March; https://mettsocialliving.com/bodrum/

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel