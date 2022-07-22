Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Boris Johnson attends his final session of Prime Minister's Questions in parliament
- Qatar's Barshim wins third consecutive gold medal at World Athletics Championships
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot in small Las Vegas wedding
- Fears over new Covid sub-variant rapidly spreading across India
- World’s fastest aircraft – Boom Supersonic's Overture – to take off in 2029
- UK temperatures hit record as fires spread across country
- Actor wears skirt to ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Berlin
- Chinese company reveals details of new self-driving car
- US Navy's aerial display team appoints first female pilot
- Europe dominates World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list
Updated: July 22, 2022, 6:00 PM