World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list: No Mena outlets make the cut

The World's 50 Best Restaurants list was announced on Monday, with Geranium in Copenhagen, Denmark, coming out on top.

The Danish restaurant is followed by Central in Lima, Peru in second place and Disfrutar in Barcelona, Spain, in third.

While the list recognises restaurants from around the world, there are notable absentees from the Middle East and North Africa.

Having come out on top of the Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list, it was expected that Dubai restaurant 3Fils would get a spot in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list this week, however it did not make the cut. Photo: 3Fils

In February, World's 50 Best launched the Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list, with Dubai restaurants 3 Fils and Zuma in the top two spots, followed by OCD Restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Notably, none of the top three restaurants were included on the final World's 50 Best Restaurants list, despite the fact that earlier this month, Tresind Studio and Orfali Bros from Dubai were included in the extended list of 51 to 100 outlets.

Tresind Studio came in at No 57, while Orfali Bros was at No 87. It's the first time either restaurant has made it on to the extended global list. In the Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list, Tresind Studio was No 4 and Orfali Bros was at No 6.

Tresind Studio new menu: blossom chaat, pumpkin mash, trio of chutney. Photo: Tresind Studio

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list is voted for by 1,080 anonymous experts across 27 regions, and organisers make it clear that "no sponsor from the event has any influence over the voting process".

Europe dominates the list, taking 29 of the top 50 spots, South America follows with 10 entries. The highest ranked restaurant from Asia is Den in Tokyo, Japan; the continent has a total of seven entries on the list, from Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

Best of the Best list

The interiors of the world class Danish restaurant Noma in Copenhagen. AFP

This is the second year in a row that a Danish restaurant has taken the top spot. Geranium inherits the World's Best Restaurant title from Noma, which is not on the top 50 list this year, instead it has been elevated to the Best of the Best hall of fame list. Noma, in its original location, also took the top spot in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

This year, restaurants that have been named No 1 in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list were all named Best of the Best and not eligible for voting in 2022 and beyond. Along with Noma, both in its original and current locations, the Best of the Best list includes El Bulli, Roses, Spain; The French Laundry, Yountville, USA; The Fat Duck, Berkshire, UK; El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain; Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy; Eleven Madison Park, New York, USA; and Mirazur, Menton, France.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants list in full

Geranium, Copenhagen, Denmark Central, Lima, Peru Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain Diverxo, Madrid, Spain Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain A Casa do Porco, in Sao Paulo, Brazil Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy Maido, Lima, Peru Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy Steirereck, Vienna, Austria Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy Elkano, Getaria, Spain Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany Alchemist, Copenhagen, Denmark Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy Den, Tokyo, Japan Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain Septime, Paris, France The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium The Chairman, Hong Kong Frantzen, Stockholm, Sweden Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin, Germany Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium Le Clarence, Paris, France St Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy Florilege, Tokyo, Japan Arpege, Paris, France Mayta, Lima, Peru Atomix, New York, USA Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia The Clove Club, London, UK Odette, Singapore Fyn, Cape Town, South Africa Jordnaer, Copenhagen, Denmark Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland La Cime, Osaka, Japan Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain Borago, Santiago, Chile Le Bernardin, New York, USA Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal Oteque, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Leo, Bogota, Colombia Ikoyi, London, UK SingleThread, Healdsburg, USA

