Fires spread across UK after temperatures hit record 40ºC

The hottest day in UK history ended with fires ravaging houses and buildings across the country.

The record temperature was recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon when the mercury hit 40.3ºC, beating the 38.7ºC seen in Cambridge three years ago.

The sweltering heat caused fire brigades in London, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire to declare major incidents as dozens of blazes broke out, with flames ripping through houses, schools and churches.

The temperature is set to drop by up to 10ºC in some areas on Wednesday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms to lash parts of the country, with a risk of localised flooding.

The Met Office said 34 observation sites across England provisionally broke the previous record, ranging from Bramham in West Yorkshire to Charlwood in Surrey, while another five equalled it on Tuesday.

Six sites, mostly in Greater London, had temperatures reach or exceed 40ºC.

Scotland experienced its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 34.8ºC in Charterhall in the Scottish Borders, Met Office provisional figures showed.

But two “large-scale” incidents took place in Upminster and the village of Wennington, east London, where black smoke billowed into the air as flames destroyed buildings and ravaged nearby fields.

Other significant incidents also occurred in the capital, as people were urged not to have barbecues or bonfires because of the “unprecedented” challenges crews faced.

Jonathan Smith, assistant commissioner at London Fire Brigade, earlier told PA that crews would continue to tackle the flames into the evening.

“It would be premature to say we are out the other end of this incident,” Mr Smith said.

New smaller fires, related to the hot weather, were continuing to crop up in different corners of the city by 11pm on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, a serious blaze broke out in Barnsley when a row of houses in the Moorland Avenue area was consumed by flames. Crews continued to battle fires elsewhere in the area.

Doncaster Council said a major blaze in Clayton also spread to three residential properties and there were reports of houses on fire in the Kiverton Park and Maltby areas of Rotherham.

“We have declared a major incident due to high demand across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland," Leicestershire Fire and Rescue tweeted.

“We will not be attending automatic fire alarms. Please only call us if it’s an emergency.”

It stood down its major incident warning later in the day.

Nine people have died since Saturday in swimming accidents and there has been widespread disruption to train services.

As temperatures soared, interim deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Miriam Deakin, said the heatwave was forcing hospitals to reduce the number of planned operations, install cooling units and try to cool down IT server rooms.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said the service had an above-average number of calls since Monday afternoon and it expected to still be seeing an impact from heat-related illness into the weekend.

Road congestion in several cities, including Birmingham, London and Manchester, was down on Tuesday, as people heeded advice not to travel.

Commuter numbers were also down on the Tube and bus services in the capital.

Sales of fans, ice cream, paddling pools and burgers rocketed as the heatwave sparked a spending spree on summer essentials, according to retailers.

Tech experts urged smartphone users to keep their gadgets out of the sun to ensure they continued to work properly.

Heatwaves are being made more intense, frequent and longer by climate change, and scientists said it would be “virtually impossible” for the UK to have experienced temperatures reaching 40ºC without human-driven global warming.

However, the Met Office said there would be a showery and thundery breakdown of the heat on Wednesday, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place for parts of south east, east and central England in the afternoon and evening.

It warns people to expect flooding or lightning strikes, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, spray and sudden flooding, road closures and possible power cuts.

It will be fresher for most places, although some parts of East Anglia will still see temperatures reach as high as 30C.

Wednesday’s rain, where it occurs, will be much heavier than on Tuesday.

Europe feels the heat

In mainland Europe, forest fires were raging in Spain, France and Portugal and temperatures were heading for possible records in parts of Belgium and Germany as the heatwave edged east.

About 34,000 people have left their homes in the French countryside surrounding Bordeaux and firefighters were battling to contain the region's biggest wildfires for more than 30 years.

In Spain, a man trying to protect his town from fire had a close brush with death when the blaze engulfed his digger, forcing him to run for his life while patting out flames on his clothes.

Almost 600 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and Portugal.

Europe's Copernicus monitoring service said tinder-dry conditions were exacerbating the risk of wildfires and said ozone pollution was rising to unhealthy levels, particularly over Spain, Portugal and northern parts of Italy.