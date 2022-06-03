Mikoko cafe offers a slice of Zanzibar in Umm Al Quwain

A small slice of Zanzibar now exists in the UAE.

Mikoko Tourist Centre, which sits on the shores of Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain, is a restaurant and cafe that officially opened its wooden doors to visitors in March.

It was a trip to the Tanzanian archipelago that inspired owner Sultan Alazem Alali to open the spot.

“I wanted to introduce the Zanzibar culture in the mangroves with attractive wood designs,” he tells The National. “My favourite phrase in Zanzibar is ‘hakuna matata’, which means no worries.”

African-style engravings, decorations and architecture can be seen throughout the cafe.

Mikoko, he says, means “mangrove” in Swahili.

The kitesurfing instructor also runs Kite Beach Centre and so he envisioned his facilities as an eco-tourism hub, where visitors could grab a bite to eat or a drink, but also enjoy marine activities.

“I chose the mangroves because [they] play an important part in the environment of the UAE and beyond, by reducing carbon dioxide in the air, which contributes to positively reducing global warming,” Mr Alali says.

Boasting water views and mangroves, Mikoko is the ideal place to relax.

“Inspired by the no-frills lifestyle of Zanzibar, this stunning African-themed place offers a natural heaven to spend the day relaxing."

Step inside Mikoko, which is open year-round, and African-style engravings, decorations and architecture can be seen throughout. “We warmly welcome our customers by saying ‘Jambo’,” says Mr Alali.

Carpenters from Zanzibar have created authentic decorative pieces.

“I brought all the carpenters from Zanzibar.” They used natural materials that work with the landscape and guests can climb up a wooden staircase that circles a large ghaf tree.

“Elsewhere, boho decorations have been used to create an inviting area with Instagrammable aesthetics, for memorable photography.”

A wooden staircase that circles a large ghaf tree is certain to be a talking point.

The food, however, is more eclectic, with everything from pizza and burgers to tiramisu and vegan dishes. They also serve specialty coffee and drinks in coconuts.

Outside, there’s an outdoor lounge Mr Alali calls Mitchanga that offers stunning views of the mangroves.

With views for miles, Mikoko offers a peaceful environment.

There are plans to introduce huts in between the mangroves, which Mr Alali says will offer “the most wonderful experience”.

A wooden bridge has also been erected, so visitors can wander through Umm Al Quwain’s thriving natural landscape, breathe in fresh air and “feel its beauty and charm away from the hustle and bustle of the city”, Mr Alali says.

Nestled between mangrove trees, visitors can get a taste of nature.

When the mangroves are at high tide, activities such as kayaking, flamingo-spotting, yoga, kite surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and padel are all available, too.

“People can plan and organise their special occasions with Mikoko and we can make their day as special as they are in our little Zanzibar.

“I’m very happy and proud because I could fulfil my dream.”