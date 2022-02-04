GAC Trumpchi GS8 review: seven-seater Chinese SUV drops price, but ups ante

Chinese carmakers have made noticeable inroads into the UAE market in recent years, with the likes of MG, Haval, Hongqi, Geely, Chery, Changan and Great Wall luring a healthy slice of buyers away from their Japanese and Korean counterparts.

Among the horde is GAC (short for Guangzhou Automobile Group), which sells passenger cars under its Trumpchi brand. There has been some discussion as to whether the name is a hat tip to the former US president, but, rest assured, this is not the case; Trumpchi sounds similar for the Mandarin for legend.

GAC sold about half a million vehicles bearing the Trumpchi nameplate in China last year, so the brand comes with a backing of significant sales volumes and turnover. Most of Trumpchi’s sales are derived from SUVs, and sitting atop its crossover line-up is the GS8 – a three-row, seven-seat wagon that takes the fight to the likes of the Toyota Highlander, Mitsubishi Montero Sport and Kia Sorento.

Bang for your buck

The GS8 steers and stops with composure. Antonie Robertson / The National

Pricing is a strong point because the Trumpchi GS8 GL 4WD – the only variant offered in the Middle East market – is pegged at Dh133,900 ($36,460). This gets you a well-equipped SUV with all the bells and whistles.

Standard kit includes three-zone climate control AC, heated/ventilated leather seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay, 25-centimetre infotainment touchscreen, six-speaker stereo, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, cruise control and lane-change assist. Also standard are 48cm alloys and LED headlights and taillights. In addition, a five-year/150,000km warranty adds peace of mind.

Smooth performance

Although the GS8 offers seating for seven, it’s not as big as the Toyota LandCruiser Prado, Hyundai Palisade, Chevrolet Traverse et al, so it makes for an easier fit in tight shopping mall car parks and is generally easier to manoeuvre for those averse to XL vehicles.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 201hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 320Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.7L/100km Price: Dh133,900 On sale: now

The Trumpchi also diverges from the norm in the medium-large segment with propulsion provided by a four-cylinder turbo engine rather than the usual V6.

The GS8’s 2.0-litre four-pot turbo motor ekes out 201hp and 320Nm and, although these aren’t earth-shattering numbers, it feels lively enough out in the real world and performance is perfectly adequate for the type of vehicle it is. Drive is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic box that’s relatively seamless and well calibrated in its shift points.

Refinement levels are generally good, although wind noise from around the windscreen pillars and mirrors intrudes on an otherwise near-silent experience.

Some Chinese vehicles we’ve driven in the past imparted a feeling of flimsiness and woolly dynamics, but that’s not the case here. The GS8 not only rides with a decent level of compliance, but also goes, stops and steers with far greater composure than expected. In fact, if you were to tape over the badges and logos and ask a couple of occupants to ride along with you, chances are they wouldn’t be able to discern that this isn’t a Japanese or Korean offering.

Cabin comforts

Despite some faux wood and hard plastic, the trim materials look and feel good. Antonie Robertson / The National

Cabin quality is also reflective of the attention to detail that’s gone into the GS8. The layout is neat and well thought out, with a clear dash readout, and all knobs and controls within easy reach. There are a few smatterings of hard plastic, but, overall, the trim materials used throughout – even the faux wood trim on the dashboard – are of a good standard. Front and middle-row seating is comfortable, but the third-row pews are best left to the junior brigade.

A relatively large, upright glasshouse ensures good visibility in all directions, and a helpful feature is that the rear-facing camera flashes up the view in the adjacent lane whenever you indicate in that direction. This obviously leaves you with no excuse for ever cutting anyone off while changing lanes.

The GS8 is a positive sign that GAC’s Trumpchi brand is coming of age as a credible carmaker that can compete against established brands. More encouraging still is that an all-new GS8 that’s far better looking – and presumably even more polished in its driving dynamics – is due here later this year.