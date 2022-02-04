Cartoon for February 5, 2022

Our cartoonist's take on the killing of the ISIS leader in Syria

The National
The National
Feb 4, 2022
Updated: February 4th 2022, 6:02 PM
Weekend
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Money & Me: ‘Helping a children’s hospice thrills me more than driving a Ferrari'
An image that illustrates this article What can Wordle teach us about investing? We spell out the five lessons to be learnt
An image that illustrates this article Restaurant of the week: When only a 350-gram rib-eye steak will do…Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Exclusive interview: ‘House of Gucci’ author Sara Gay Forden on the murder – and the movie