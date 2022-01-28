Adesse review: the Selfridges London restaurant's vegan menu is tasty and thoughtful

With more than 40 restaurants to his name globally, renowned plant-based chef and author of 12 cookbooks Matthew Kenney has made his mark in the culinary world.

After opening three restaurants at Expo 2020 Dubai last year, the restaurateur’s latest endeavour is in the UK capital.

Matthew Kenney is a world-renowned vegan chef. Photo: Adesse

Adesse, which means “to be present” in Latin, opened in luxury London department store Selfridges in January. The restaurant aims to focus on the “here and now”, and the entirely vegan menu is built around seasonally sourced produce.

What to expect and where to sit

Adesse overlooks Oxford Street.

Its location on the second floor of Selfridges means diners first pass rails of clothing, and can feast their eyes on the latest fashion before satiating their appetites. Tucked in a corner of the shop, Adesse has a surprisingly tranquil atmosphere that belies the hustle and bustle of Oxford Street below.

The minimalistic interior offers a calming reprieve from shopping, while still being conveniently situated for those who want to carry on after they’ve eaten their fill. For those who value consumption over consumerism, the restaurant’s windows overlook London’s famous shopping street and provide ample opportunity to watch others pounding the pavements without having to partake.

The tables are square or circular, with cushioned benches reserved for the latter. The layout lends itself more to an intimate two-person dining experience rather than larger groups, which makes sense given the locale. The decor is simple and elegant; crystal wall lights over antique-styled stained mirrors are the room’s only adornments, and the tables are uniformly decorated with one small silver mushroom-cupped lamp.

The menu