UAE weather: partly cloudy as temperatures stay in mid-40s

The UAE will be very hot again on Sunday as temperatures stay in the mid-40s for the start of the week.

Abu Dhabi is expected to see a maximum of 45°C while Dubai will be slightly cooler at 43°C.

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas.

Real humidity is expected to be between 70 to 90 per cent, according to forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology.

Winds will be light but will pick up throughout the day, reaching a maximum of 30kph .

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Monday will feel slightly cooler as low clouds begin to form and winds strengthen to a maximum of 40kph .