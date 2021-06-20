UAE weather: Partly cloudy and dusty at times

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will climb again on Sunday

Winds will be light to moderate with the possibility of fog or mist forming in the early hours. Victor Besa / The National Section
The UAE on Sunday will experience a partly cloudy day which could be dusty at times.

Temperatures will climb again with Abu Dhabi expected to reach a maximum of 42°C while Dubai could see highs of 41°C.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - June 14, 2021: HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, participates in a turtle release with the The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi. (Abdullah Al Junaibi for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs )​ ---Sea turtles released into Abu Dhabi's waters after successful rehabilitation

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning.

Winds will be light for most of the day but could reach a maximum of 35 km/h at times.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say there is a chance of fog off coastal areas in the early hours.

Monday will be partly cloud will be dusty at times with temperatures likely to increase.

Published: June 20, 2021 04:05 AM

