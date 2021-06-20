UAE weather: Partly cloudy and dusty at times

The UAE on Sunday will experience a partly cloudy day which could be dusty at times.

Temperatures will climb again with Abu Dhabi expected to reach a maximum of 42°C while Dubai could see highs of 41°C.

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning.

Winds will be light for most of the day but could reach a maximum of 35 km/h at times.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say there is a chance of fog off coastal areas in the early hours.

Monday will be partly cloud will be dusty at times with temperatures likely to increase.