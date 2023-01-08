Emirati astronauts lead an exclusive tour of Museum of the Future

Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi gave a group of children an exclusive Museum of the Future tour ahead of the country's next mission to space.

The pair shared experiences with the youngsters on Sunday at the museum, which has a section on a UAE-run space station set 50 years in the future.

Sultan Al Neyadi will blast off from Florida next month on SpaceX's Falcon 9 to begin a six-month tour on board the International Space Station.

The 182-day mission follows Maj Al Mansoori's voyage to ISS in 2019.

The children were able to ask the astronauts all about their training, their missions, and what it takes to make it to space.

"Since the UAE launched its astronaut programme, interest in space and Stem subjects has skyrocketed among Arab youth," said Majed Al Mansoori, director of Museum of the Future in Dubai.

"The Museum of the Future is proud to play its part in encouraging and enabling the next generation of scientists to achieve their dreams and lead humanity’s next steps into the unknown."