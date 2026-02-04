UAE fans voice anger as Champions League final cuts out on BeIN Connect streaming service

Football fans missed out on the Uefa Champions League final when the BeIN Connect streaming service crashed for some users on Saturday night.

Supporters of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur took to social media to vent their anger moments into the eagerly awaited final.

It is not clear how widespread the outage was but BeIN's customer service account on Twitter was hit with a stream of complaints soon after the 11pm start.

Those who were able to watch the match would have seen Liverpool win the trophy, thanks to a penalty by Egyptian star Mohamed Salah two minutes after kick-off and a late strike by Divock Origi in the 87th minute.

"On the biggest night of European football, BeIN Connect has decided to stop working," tweeted Dubai resident Harish Harikumar.

Another Liverpool fan from Dubai also complained that coverage crashed seconds after the match started.

“BeIN crashed one minute in the Champions League Final,” said Twitter user @estouma.

Subscribers were shown an error message and repeatedly told to login again, including clicking the 'I am not a robot' field, to no avail.

Another fan messaged BeIN Sports' customer care department on Twitter asking for the game to be reconnected.

Another fan posted a picture of his screen with an error message.

“I have a beIN Connect account and it was working right before the match started,” tweeted Abu Dhabi resident @Mohammed83329654.

BeIN Sports – which has come under fire for routinely ignoring customer complaints and media queries, including from its own presenters – has yet to comment.