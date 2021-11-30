Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says sacrifices of military heroes will 'never be forgotten'

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai paid tribute to the Armed Forces on Commemoration Day

Nov 30, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, pledged on Commemoration Day that the UAE "shall not forget" those who sacrificed their lives in defence of their country.

Sheikh Mohammed saluted the nation's heroes on social media to mark the occasion.

His words, shared with his 10.7 million followers on Twitter, were accompanied by a video that honoured the Armed Forces.

UAE Commemoration Day 2021: why is it celebrated?

"On Martyr’s Day, we bear witness that our heroes sacrificed their lives for their country," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The people of the UAE testify that they are the people of glory and honour. The history of the UAE bears witness that they brilliantly demonstrated their perpetuity and sacrifices for the sake of their country.

"May God have mercy on our martyrs. May God have mercy on our heroes. We shall not forget them. The future generations shall not forget them."

Commemoration Day was marked by a minute's silence at 11.30am on Tuesday, November 30, with a public holiday to follow on Wednesday.

President Sheikh Khalifa introduced Commemoration Day in 2015.

It originally took place on November 30 to commemorate the death of Salem Suhail Khamis, who died on that day in 1971 fighting against Iranian forces on the island of Greater Tunb. He is thought to have been the first Emirati to be killed in the military service of the UAE.

Updated: November 30th 2021, 12:10 PM
UAE At 50Commemoration DayUAE
