The beauty of the UAE: People

Seagulls at the Jumeirah open beach near the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.
Emiratis practising falconry in the desert.
A child enjoying the water feature at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.
The first Eid prayer is performed at the Eid prayer ground in Al Barsha, Dubai.
A person walking in Dubai's Design District.
Families visit Abu Dhabi's salt lake flats at sunset, a popular place for photos and where cooler temperatures can be enjoyed.
Mariam Mohammed Al Kabi, Sameha Ahmed Al Kabi, Nadia Khalifa Al Shamsi and Ateeja Al Mherbi; artisans at the Women's Handicraft Centre in Abu Dhabi.
Dhows unloading and loading items by Deira's Spice Market. For many people, the creek (Khor) with its dhow moorings, abra water taxis, and souks is the very essence of the old city - the place where many things have started. For decades, Dubai Creek has been a hub of activity as traders bring in goods and sell their wares at the bustling markets nearby.
The mobility pavilion on the 11th day of Expo 2020 Dubai.
Kids playing cricket in the parking area in Bur Dubai.