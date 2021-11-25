The beauty of the UAE: People

In the build-up to the UAE's 50th year, 'The National' selects the 10 most beautiful shots it has taken of the country's people

The National
Nov 25, 2021

Pawan Singh / The National

Seagulls at the Jumeirah open beach near the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

Reem Mohammed / The National

Emiratis practising falconry in the desert.

Pawan Singh / The National.

A child enjoying the water feature at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The first Eid prayer is performed at the Eid prayer ground in Al Barsha, Dubai.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

A person walking in Dubai's Design District.

Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Families visit Abu Dhabi's salt lake flats at sunset, a popular place for photos and where cooler temperatures can be enjoyed.

Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Mariam Mohammed Al Kabi, Sameha Ahmed Al Kabi, Nadia Khalifa Al Shamsi and Ateeja Al Mherbi; artisans at the Women's Handicraft Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Reem Mohammed / The National

Dhows unloading and loading items by Deira's Spice Market. For many people, the creek (Khor) with its dhow moorings, abra water taxis, and souks is the very essence of the old city - the place where many things have started. For decades, Dubai Creek has been a hub of activity as traders bring in goods and sell their wares at the bustling markets nearby.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The mobility pavilion on the 11th day of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Pawan Singh / The National

Kids playing cricket in the parking area in Bur Dubai.

Updated: November 25th 2021, 6:51 AM
