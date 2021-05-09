Two jailed over breaching Covid-19 procedures in Abu Dhabi

The authority also urged the public to adhere to relevant precautionary measures, laws and regulations to avoid being subject to legal action. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Two men have been jailed in Abu Dhabi, pending an investigation, for reportedly breaches measures put in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Abu Dhabi Police monitored a video of the two men entering a shopping mall in the city. They later filmed themselves inside the mall.

They were not wearing face masks, in breach of protocol. They were also reported to be wearing tracker wristbands, which are issued to people who are required to enter quarantine.

“Legal action was immediately taken against the two men, who were imprisoned pending an investigation,” said the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution, which ordered the imprisonment of two men.

The authority urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures, laws and regulations to avoid legal action.