Three killed in separate road crashes on same morning in Dubai

Three people were killed in separate road crashes in Dubai on Friday morning, with two of the incidents occurring on the busy Sheikh Zayed Road. Pawan Singh/The National

Three people died in separate road crashes in Dubai in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man was killed after being struck by a car while he stood in the overtaking lane of the Abu Dhabi-bound section of Sheikh Zayed Road - near Jebel Ali - at 4.25am.

It is not known why the man was on the road at the time.

An hour later, a 19-year-old passenger died after the minibus he was travelling in collided with a lorry on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai route of the same highway.

A cyclist died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross a road near Jebel Ali Port shortly before 6.50am.