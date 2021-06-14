Partial road closures on Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Al Mubarak Street
Closure to continue until Thursday 5am
Partial closures on Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Al Mubarak Street that started on Monday at 7am will continue until Thursday morning.
The left lane of the street which runs alongside Al Bateen Beach will be closed until 2am on Tuesday, said the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
Once the left lane opens, the right lane will be closed until 5am on Thursday.
The reason for the closure was not disclosed.
إغلاق جزئي على شارع خليفة المبارك - أبوظبي
من الأثنين 14 يونيو 2021 إلى الخميس 17 يونيو 2021
Updated: June 14, 2021 10:05 AM