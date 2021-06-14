Partial road closures on Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Al Mubarak Street

Closure to continue until Thursday 5am

Khalifa Al Mubarak Street in Abu Dhabi which runs alongside Al Bateen Beach will face partial lane closures until Thursday 5am. Sammy Dallal / The National
Khalifa Al Mubarak Street in Abu Dhabi which runs alongside Al Bateen Beach will face partial lane closures until Thursday 5am. Sammy Dallal / The National

Partial closures on Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Al Mubarak Street that started on Monday at 7am will continue until Thursday morning.

The left lane of the street which runs alongside Al Bateen Beach will be closed until 2am on Tuesday, said the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Once the left lane opens, the right lane will be closed until 5am on Thursday.

The reason for the closure was not disclosed.

Updated: June 14, 2021 10:05 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The new coalition is made up of Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid, Yamina led by Naftali Bennett, New Hope led by Gideon Sa'ar, Israel Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman, Meretz led by Nitzan Horowitz, Kahol Lavan led by Benny Gantz, Raam led by Mansour Abbas and Labour led by Merav Michaeli. AFP 

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

MENA
Denmark's Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received medical assistance before being taken to hospital. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)

Denmark team doctor reveals Eriksen 'was gone' after suffering cardiac arrest

Football
It's important for Generation Z to identify their financial goals and start saving as early as possible, financial experts say. Getty Images

Here are five essential money lessons to learn in your 20s

Money
UAE's Ali Salmeen during the Group G World Cup qualifier against Indonesia at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. The UAE won the match 5-0. Courtesy UAE FA

Salmeen promises UAE will 'fight with all their might' against Vietnam

Football
Robots will serve bottled water at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. SPA

A Hajj like no other: the technology making the 2021 pilgrimage possible

Saudi Arabia
Most Read