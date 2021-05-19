Pakistan diplomats hopeful UAE flight ban lifts soon as thousands look to return

Pakistani diplomats said they were hopeful a ban on flights to the UAE will be lifted soon.

The consulate general in Dubai said it is in talks with UAE officials to allow thousands of Pakistani expats to return to the Emirates.

Flights from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, were suspended earlier this month. Those countries have all reported cases of the Indian double variant.

A representative told The National the consulate was hopeful flights "would return to normal" soon.

Quote My husband's job is on the line and we are stressed if our residency visas would expire by the time flights resume

Several Pakistani families who live in the UAE said they are worried that they could lose jobs if they were stranded for a prolonged period.





Hiba Jamal – a Dubai resident for the past seven years – travelled to Pakistan with her husband and four-year-old child for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

They hope to return to their second home in the UAE, so Ms Jamal can deliver her baby and her husband can resume his job.

"We were all supposed to be back in the UAE before May 22," she told The National.

“My husband also came here to spend Eid with us, but now his job is on the line and we are stressed that our residency visas could expire by the time flights resume.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and it’s such a traumatic situation. We couldn’t even celebrate Eid.”

Hiba Jamal with her husband and child, who went to Pakistan for the Eid Al Fitr holidays and are now stranded. Courtesy: Jamal family

Ms Jamal's husband lost his job in Dubai when the pandemic first started. Now the couple fears he will lose his new job as an accountant, because his employer requires him to work from the office.

Rafia Waseem is another resident who flew to Pakistan with her family to spend the Eid holidays there.

“My husband and I flew to Pakistan a few days ahead of Eid, but his boss has texted him to come back as soon as possible,” she said.

Farrah Ali, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for 11 years, travelled to Pakistan with her husband and two children on May 7, after her mother-in-law fell ill.

Her husband works as a banker and cannot work remotely.

“We can stay here, but my husband can’t, as he is the only breadwinner of our family,” Ms Ali said.

“We are trying to get a seat for him so he can go back to the UAE as soon as possible, but flights are suspended.”

More than a million Pakistanis live in the UAE and many went home to spend Eid with their families.

Pakistan, which has a population of more than 220 million, is battling a second wave of the virus. It reported 3,256 new cases and 104 deaths on Wednesday.

Strict measures were put in place across Pakistan ahead of Eid, including a temporary lockdown and reduction of inbound flights by 80 per cent.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

Other must-tries Tomato and walnut salad A lesson in simple, seasonal eating. Wedges of tomato, chunks of cucumber, thinly sliced red onion, coriander or parsley leaves, and perhaps some fresh dill are drizzled with a crushed walnut and garlic dressing. Do consider yourself warned: if you eat this salad in Georgia during the summer months, the tomatoes will be so ripe and flavourful that every tomato you eat from that day forth will taste lacklustre in comparison. Badrijani nigvzit A delicious vegetarian snack or starter. It consists of thinly sliced, fried then cooled aubergine smothered with a thick and creamy walnut sauce and folded or rolled. Take note, even though it seems like you should be able to pick these morsels up with your hands, they’re not as durable as they look. A knife and fork is the way to go. Pkhali This healthy little dish (a nice antidote to the khachapuri) is usually made with steamed then chopped cabbage, spinach, beetroot or green beans, combined with walnuts, garlic and herbs to make a vegetable pâté or paste. The mix is then often formed into rounds, chilled in the fridge and topped with pomegranate seeds before being served.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

UAE-based players Goodlands Riders: Jamshaid Butt, Ali Abid, JD Mahesh, Vibhor Shahi, Faizan Asif, Nadeem Rahim Rose Hill Warriors: Faraz Sheikh, Ashok Kumar, Thabreez Ali, Janaka Chathuranga, Muzammil Afridi, Ameer Hamza

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Scoreline: Cardiff City 0 Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum 57', Milner 81' (pen)

