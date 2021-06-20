Dubai and Abu Dhabi police forces add latest Toyota Land Cruiser to fleets

UAE police and civil defence forces, whose vehicles include luxury supercars, have strengthen their fleets .

Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser 300 is the latest addition for Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Civil Defence and will soon be on the streets .

The model is lighter and more powerful, making it more fuel efficient than its predecessor.

The off-road 4x4 model has been fitted with a 3D multi-terrain detector, which lets the driver determine the road conditions, a first for Toyota.

Al Futtaim Toyota on Saturday surprised its first 50 customers with a fireworks display as the forces took delivery of the 2022 models .

This month, a Dubai Police sports car was plucked from the force's luxury fleet and flown to Italy to take part in the Mille Miglia, or Thousand Miles race.

High-end models used by Dubai Police to add an eye-catching dimension to law enforcement include a Ferrari and a Bugatti Veyron, several Porsches, Bentleys, and McLarens.