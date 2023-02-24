Abu Dhabi to partially close two lanes on Sheikh Zayed Bridge this weekend

Two lanes on Sheikh Zayed Bridge will be partly closed this weekend, the emirate's transport authority has said.

The partial closure will be on the two left-hand lanes on the bridge, in the direction from Shahama to Abu Dhabi, from midnight on Saturday, February 25, until noon on Sunday, February 26.

Drivers must move cautiously and obey traffic rules and regulations, the Integrated Transport Centre said.

Rolling Closures for UAE Tour Event in Abu Dhabi

Saturday, 25 February 2023 from 12:00 - 16:30 PM pic.twitter.com/Mz82WhGycI — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 24, 2023

The authority also announced a series of rolling road closures on Saturday for the UAE Tour.

From noon, the closures will take place on a phased basis to cover the route of the event. Starting on Yas Island, the UAE Tour will go around the Abu Dhabi city area, before ending near Marina Mall between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

The ITC also announced a partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street from Saturday, February 25, to Monday, February 27.