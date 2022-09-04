Asia Cup 2022: India v Pakistan match to cause heavy traffic on Hessa Street, police say

Dubai Police have warned motorists of heavy traffic on Hessa Street because of the India v Pakistan match on Sunday from 6pm.

The games are being held at Dubai International Stadium and the T20 tournament began on August 27 when Sri Lanka played Afghanistan.

“Expect delay on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road intersection today from 3pm to 11pm, coinciding with the events of the Asia Cup cricket tournament inDubai Sports City,” Dubai police said on Twitter.

“The public is advised to use Umm Suqeim Street to reach their destination/match location, while residents of Dubai Sports City can use Al Fay Road as an alternative route. Please plan your journeys early.”

As expected, the biggest match of the tournament will be the clash between India and Pakistan. It will be the first time the two teams have faced each other since their unforgettable clash in Dubai at the T20 World Cup last year when Pakistan tasted their first win over India in a world cup.

Smooth traffic on Hessa Street on Sunday morning but motorist have been warned of delays in the evening. Photo: Google Maps

In the main tournament, six teams are divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and qualifiers Hong Kong are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the Super 4 round, where the sides will play against each other again before the top two sides qualify for the final.

The final will be held in Dubai on September 11.

How to watch India v Pakistan in the UAE

Fans can watch live matches, highlights, pre-game shows and post-match analysis on Starzplay, which has the rights to live-stream the tournament across the Middle East and North Africa region.

They can subscribe to the cricket package for Dh 24.99 a month to watch the Asia Cup and live cricket throughout the year.

