Free parking and no toll charges in Abu Dhabi this weekend as Islamic New Year marked

Public parking will be free and toll charges waived in Abu Dhabi this weekend, as Islamic New Year is marked.

Hijri — New Year — falls on a weekend this year, with a public holiday on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre said parking fees will be free from Saturday until 7:59am on Monday.

Parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 lorry park will also be free during the holiday.

The ITC told motorists to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic.

The Darb toll gate system will be free during the holiday.

Toll gates at bridges in the capital will be reactivated on Monday, with peak hour charges in place from 7am until 9am and 5pm to 7pm.

The authority said public bus services will operate as usual, in line with regular weekend timetables.

The holiday marks the day on which the Prophet Mohammed and his followers migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

Customer Happiness Centres across Abu Dhabi will be closed on Saturday.

Services remain available at www.itc.gov.ae. Customers can also call the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800 850 or the Taxi Call Centre on 600 535 353 to request services.