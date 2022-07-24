UAE public holidays: Islamic New Year to fall on weekend

Islamic New Year will fall on a weekend this year, with a public holiday for those in the private sector working on Saturday, July 30.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the holiday, which marks the start of year 1444.

Although many people would be off for the weekend, the hundreds of thousands of people working in the UAE's retail and hospitality industries, among others, will benefit.

Hijri, or New Year, marks the day on which the Prophet Mohammed migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

The Islamic calendar is lunar, which is why it does not correspond with the Gregorian calendar.

Muslims do not mark New Year with public celebrations or events.

In the past, hotels and bars that would serve non-Muslims were asked to refrain from providing alcohol and hosting live entertainment, although these requirements have become less common in recent years.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

The next public holiday after New Year is two months away.

The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday is marked on October 8, but because it falls on a Saturday a long weekend is unlikely.

How many UAE public holidays are there left in 2022?

In December, Commemoration Day and National Day may be the next long weekend.

Commemoration Day will be marked on November 30 and the National Day celebrated on December 2.

The official days off for these dates have been listed as Thursday, December 1 until Sunday, December 4.

