UAE extends aerial drone ban until further notice

A ban on the use of aerial drones and light sports aircraft was extended until further notice on Monday by the Ministry of Interior.

Officials said rules covering “the use of drones in the country and aviation regions” were being reviewed and amended.

The ministry and the General Authority of Civil Aviation issued the statement via news agency Wam.

Companies with essential commercial projects can apply to the authority to ask for an exemption.

The ban was introduced in January after a series of attempted attacks on Abu Dhabi by the Yemen-based Houthi terrorist group.

People found flying drones during the ban can be sentenced to between six months and five years in prison. They can also be fined Dh100,000.