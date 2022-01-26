Six months in jail and Dh100,000 fine for flying drones in the UAE, prosecutors says

Under new rules announced by the Ministry of Interior, there is a ban on using drones

Authorities said some people were not following the rules and used drones in areas that were not included in their permits. Reuters
The National
Jan 26, 2022

Related: UAE grounds drone and light plane flights immediately

People found flying drones in the UAE may be imprisoned or given hefty fines, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Under new rules issued by the Ministry of Interior on Saturday, there is a ban on using drones in the country. This includes airports and seaports.

The ban includes light sports aircraft and those who breach the rules may be sentenced to between six months and five years in prison. In addition, they can also be fined Dh100,000.

The decision came after the misuse of drones recently.

Authorities said some people were not following the rules and used drones in areas that were not included in their permits, which often resulted in trespassing into areas where these activities are prohibited.

The Ministry of Interior asked the community to respect the directives made by the authorities to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Companies that have work contracts, commercial or advertising projects that depend on filming using drones must communicate with the permit authorities to get exceptions and permits.

Dubai Municipality bans flying drones over parks

Recently, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority also stopped giving the no-objection certificates and permits to fly drones in the emirate until further notice. In Dubai, drone operators need a certificate from the authority to fly unmanned aerial vehicles.

In March 2021, Dubai Municipality announced that drones were no longer allowed to be flown over parks in the emirate.

The rule was introduced to “protect the safety and privacy of visitors” to public parks in Dubai, the municipality said.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 12:31 PM
