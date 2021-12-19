Q 22 Dubai number plate sold for Dh5million at auction

A licence plate in Dubai sold for Dh5million at auction on Sunday.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the Q 22 number plate fetched Dh5million at its 108th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Nu Dh5mmber Plates, held at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City hotel on Saturday.

RTA offered 100 plates for bidding at the auction and raised Dh36.548m.

Plate Z 31 was sold for Dh2,820,000 and V10000 was auctioned for Dh920,000.

W500 and O66666 both fetched Dh840,000.

Car number plates garner huge interest among motor enthusiasts in the UAE. In 2016, Indian businessman Balwinder Sahni paid Dh33 million for plate D5 - thought to be the most expensive sale on record worldwide.

And when individuals are not paying out millions for the privilege of owning premium digits, many opt for more affordable collectors' plates.

Earlier in 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the RTA released a series of number plates with designs to commemorate Expo 2020 that was due to kick off in October.

The plate featured distinctive golden rings, a logo inspired by a 4,000-year-old gold ring found in the Dubai desert, and cost just Dh200 each.

