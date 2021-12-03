Khorfakkan West Ring Road opens in UAE mountains

The road will accommodate more than 40,000 vehicles per day in each direction

The National
Dec 3, 2021

The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has inaugurated the first phase of the Khorfakkan West Ring Road, coinciding with the country's Golden Jubilee.

Khorfakkan is on the east coast and the road will link Maliha Road to Sheikh Khalifa Street and (E99) road.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the 10-kilometre road is a strategic axis of the structural plan of the road network implemented by the ministry on the east coast.

It will help facilitate the movement of light vehicles and trucks and ease traffic congestion in the city centre, especially on national occasions and holidays, Mr Al Mazrouei said.

A roundabout outside the city will reduce journey time by more than 60 per cent from 30 minutes to 10 minutes between the Al Hayawa and Al Hari.

The road will accommodate more than 40,000 vehicles per day in each direction, he said.

Mr Al Mazrouei said the ministry recycled drilling materials and 85 per cent of materials used in the project’s phases were recycled.

LED lights were installed on the road, reducing energy consumption by up to 50 per cent.

Updated: December 3rd 2021, 8:33 AM
