In a separate incident, a driver crashed at a roundabout in Dubai on Tuesday. Dubai Police

One person has died and seven others were injured when a minibus crashed into a lorry that had stopped in the middle of a Dubai road with a burst tyre.

The fatal accident took place on Emirates Road, heading towards Sharjah, at 1.45am on Tuesday.

The minibus smashed into the back of the heavy vehicle, which had come to a sudden halt.

Dubai Police did not confirm whether the deceased was a driver or a passenger in either of the vehicles or whether those injured were passengers on the bus.

Col Jumaa bin Suwaidan, the force's deputy director of traffic, urged the public to ensure the tyres of their vehicles are well maintained, particularly during the hot summer months.

He said a second serious accident involving a burst tyre occurred just hours later.

A minibus driver was badly injured when the vehicle veered from its lane and hit a concrete barrier.

An initial accident report indicated a tyre fault was to blame.

Col bin Suwaidan highlighted the dangers of breaking road rules, such as failing to pay attention or keeping a safe distance from other vehicles in light of two other incidents on the emirate's roads on the same day.

A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a collision involving a car in Al Barsha at 7.45pm. Police said there had been a failure to keep a safe distance, but did not disclose any more details about the incident.

In a fourth incident, in Damac Hills 2, a driver clipped a footpath and crashed at a roundabout. Police said the motorist failed to pay attention to the road.

THE BIO: Sabri Razouk, 74 Athlete and fitness trainer Married, father of six Favourite exercise: Bench press Must-eat weekly meal: Steak with beans, carrots, broccoli, crust and corn Power drink: A glass of yoghurt Role model: Any good man

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

