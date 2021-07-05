UAE aviation authority responds to Nigerian minister over passenger ban

A Nigerian port health official uses a thermometer on a passenger at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. AP Photo

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said it will work with countries around the world to open up air routes, following remarks from Nigeria's aviation minister about a ban on passenger services.

In a statement to state news agency Wam, the GCAA it will "continue to work tirelessly with its international counterparts to find ways to facilitate travel without compromising public health and safety, and in line with international aviation standards".

Passenger services between UAE and Nigeria have been subject to restrictions since March. People travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel, nor customers who have been to, or connected through, the west African country in the past 14 days.

Quote UAE authorities have made a number of difficult but necessary decisions throughout this pandemic to protect the health of those in the country General Civil Aviation Authority

South Africa, where the highly spreadable Beta variant was first reported, has also been subject to UAE-imposed restrictions.

Last week, Nigeria's aviation minister Hadi Sirika claimed in an article that his country had been unfairly singled out by the UAE flight restrictions, and by Emirates Airline.

"In this respect, the GCAA looks forward to reviewing constructive responses from the relevant authorities in Nigeria, following the consultations held between the UAE embassy and Nigerian officials over recent months," the GCAA statement issued on Sunday said.

UAE authorities "have made a number of difficult but necessary decisions throughout this pandemic to protect the health of those in the country".

This included special measures to restrict travel between the UAE and countries "where the Covid-19 situation is especially concerning".

To date, 2.3 million tests have been carried out in Nigeria’s 201 million population.

A total of 3,397,472 vaccines have been administered, with 1,155,810 fully vaccinated, or 0.58 per cent of the population.

"This list of countries is subject to regular review and change," the GCAA said.

"These decisions have been taken after reviewing the prevalence of concerning variants, the number of passengers arriving from each country who subsequently test positive for Covid-19, and the integrity of domestic testing facilities."

GCAA added that the UAE has not given certain airlines any exemptions from these measures.

"The UAE government continues to coordinate with the Nigerian government and to closely monitor the current situation and will proceed with updated measures that are in the best interests of the safety and well-being of citizens, residents and visitors," the GCAA said.

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

Directed: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

