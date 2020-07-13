Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri excited to see UAE flag go to another planet

The UAE’s milestone Mars mission will inspire children for generations to come, Hazza Al Mansouri said with less than 48 hours to the launch of the probe.

The former military fighter jet pilot said the UAE’s progress in the space sector – which included his journey to the International Space Station last year – had already inspired young people across the Arab world.

Like hundreds of thousands of people at home, he too plans on watching the live-stream of the launch of the Hope probe at 12.51am on Wednesday morning. He will be joined by his children, who he said have become obsessed with space science since his landmark mission.

Quote It's really exciting for me because I'll watch my country's flag going to another planet

“You won’t believe what’s happening in my home," Maj Al Mansouri told The National.

"My kids are all about space. They are really excited [about the Mars mission].”

“We watched the SpaceX launch together. It was late, but they insisted on watching that. Now, they said they want to watch the launch of the Hope probe.

“They’ve started drawing a lot of pictures of Mars and asking me a lot of questions about what the probe will do and why it’s going there.”

His four children travelled to Kazakhstan to watch their father make history by being launched to space on September 25 last year.

Two of them even watched him put on his space suit three hours before lift-off.

Maj Al Mansouri’s space mission was broadcast live all around the world, and had a particularly high viewership in Arab countries.

Since then, there has been a growing interest in space among young Arabs, said Maj Al Mansouri, who filmed numerous question-and-answer sessions with pupils and students during his eight-day stay on the ISS.

Hazza Al Mansouri was the first person from the United Arab Emirates to go into space. National Geographic

He expects the Mars mission to push that excitement further and encourage children to pursue careers in the space industry.

“For the UAE, this is one of the milestone missions in the space sector,” he said.

“The announcement [of the Mars project] came in 2014 and it was really challenging for Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s engineers to get it ready in six years," because such missions usually take nearly 10 years.

"But we managed and it will reach Mars at the same time of our Union’s 50th anniversary.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 launch preparations 1 The Hope probe was placed inside this payload fairing last week and was transferred to building where the rocket is kept. Courtesy: Shoma Watanbe (Courtesy: Shoma Watanbe)

He said he was most excited about the images and data the Hope probe will send to Earth from the Red Planet.

The spacecraft will capture high-resolution photos and study the relationship between the upper and lower atmospheres of the planet.

Maj Al Mansouri said the mission would be critical to help scientists understand how life can be enhanced for humans on Earth.

“This probe will give a full picture of Mars and more understanding of the planet,” he said.

Research has indicated that life may have existed on Mars.

But the planet’s water dried up and the atmosphere is now too thin for any life to exist.

The Hope probe will also study why gases are leaking from the atmosphere.

“This is really important because what happened on Mars so many years ago can happen here," Maj Al Mansouri said.

"Analysing all of the factors and reasons behind it will help us learn how to live a better life on Earth.”

More than anything, Maj Al Mansouri said he was proud to see the UAE reach another major space milestone.

“I’m really honoured to be living at a time when there are so many space achievements happening here in the UAE," he said.

The launch can be watched live on the Emirates Mars Mission website.

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5