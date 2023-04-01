Dubai Police to distribute 11,000 iftar meals during Ramadan

A Dubai Police campaign to serve 11,000 iftar meals to labourers throughout Ramadan has begun.

Ramadan Al Khair — Ramadan of Goodness — was created to highlight “the values of compassion, interdependence and solidarity through humanitarian action”.

"The distribution of iftar meals is an ideal opportunity to promote and spread the culture and awareness of safety and security among labourers in both English and Urdu," said Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police.

“This campaign is also a chance to educate labourers on their rights and duties, and ensure to keep the communication channels open to establish trust between the police and workers.”

Ramadan Al Khair is run in association with food delivery firm Talabat.

"This initiative reflects Dubai Police's societal and humanitarian role and the efforts of the UAE in spreading the spirit of giving and tolerance among all segments of society and in various fields," said Tatiana Rahal, managing director of Talabat UAE.

“We look forward to continuing co-operating with Dubai Police in supporting such initiatives.”

“This campaign is in line with objectives of raising awareness among labours of all categories on their rights, and the channels of communication with the police to allow them to submit their inquiries, feedback, and complaints through the call centre on 901,” said Captain Hamad Al Shamsi, head of the Labour Rights Section at the General Department of Human Rights.

“The section works year-round, in co-operation with internal and external partners, to launch awareness and educational initiatives, programmes, and campaigns, in addition to conducting field visits to sites.”