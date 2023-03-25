Hospitals prepare to support more patients in early days of Ramadan

Upset stomachs and headaches prompted by the swift transition to fasting are among the leading causes of a surge in hospital admissions in the first days of Ramadan, an international study has found.

More serious cases of people skipping or delaying taking medication for hypertension or antibiotics to treat infections — as they believe it would be breaking their fast — can also be easily avoided, doctors said.

The analysis of patient numbers covering the first days of Ramadan has been published by health workers at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Rashid Hospital in Dubai, Dubai Medical College for Girls — as well as hospitals in Libya and the UK.

Quote A change in eating and sleeping patterns cause fluctuations in blood pressure, others experience headaches, muscle pain and other difficulties Dr Nasrullah Jakhrani, an internal medicine specialist.

Medics reviewed several decades of published literature on emergency admissions in Ramadan, up to 2022, to examine pressures faced by hospitals.

“An important goal for the emergency department (ED) operational management is planning for changes in patient volume and assuring staffing accordingly,” the authors said.

“EDs worldwide experience substantial variability in hourly patient arrivals and change considerably during holidays, posing challenges to resource allocation.

“Ramadan is associated with social and biological changes in a repetitive annual occurrence, which may impact the burden on emergency services.”

Several themes emerged, such as an increased risk of accidents and injuries around the time of Iftar, and more treatment for diabetic emergencies.

Acute neurological conditions were reported, and included the “first day of Ramadan headache,” epilepsy, and strokes.

The analysis also found Ramadan fasting could impact renal and urological systems, exacerbated by not drinking fluids during the day.

Dr Yassin El Shahat, chief medical officer at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said most problems began to subside once those fasting adjusted to new eating patterns.

“The most common problems we see in the first days of Ramadan are gastroenterogical issues, headaches and migraines,” he said.

Missing the morning caffeine kick

“People eat different foods, or overeat and meal schedules change so they have abdominal issues.

“Some have a migraine crisis after fasting for a long period.

“Those fasting who usually drink coffee in the morning will endure headaches by noon as their bodies adjust — and they usually come into the emergency room.

“It can be adjusted and compensated after the first few days, as people take their caffeine later in the evening.”

Dehydration

Renal colic is a familiar problem treated by doctors. It is a pain that occurs when a stone blocks the urinary tract, usually due to lack of fluids and can cause nausea and vomiting.

Painful urinary tract infections are another common ailment, usually brought on by dehydration.

“We see people taking tablets for certain conditions at multiple times of the day come into hospital, as it takes time to adjust their medication with different mealtimes at Iftar and Suhoor,” said Dr El Shahat.

“Those on anti-hypertension medication or antibiotics generally shouldn’t fast — we often see people who are not taking their medication correctly and it causes serious problems.”

Don't overindulge when breaking fast

At the Aster Clinic in Bur Dubai, medics said overeating was a common trigger for health problems at this time of year.

“Fasting during Ramadan is good for health, but people must be cautious about the food they take during the Suhoor and Iftar meals,” said Dr Nasrullah Jakhrani, an internal medicine specialist.

“Generally, we see people coming to clinic complaining of gastrointestinal problems.

“A change in eating and sleeping patterns cause fluctuations in blood pressure, others experience headaches, muscle pain and other difficulties.

“Many come in with peptic ulcers as well. It is advised people hydrate well between fasts and have a well-balanced meal with plenty of fibres to avoid these complications.”

