Abu Dhabi to host second auction for special licence plates and phone numbers

The second charity auction for special licence plate numbers and mobile numbers is set to further boost the UAE’s One Billion Meals donation drive.

The Most Noble Numbers charity auction will take place at the Emirates Palace on Wednesday, April 20, with “distinguished personalities and philanthropists” set to attend, organisers said.

Those bidding will have the opportunity to acquire five special Abu Dhabi plate numbers and 10 special mobile numbers.

On offer will be the single-digit plate number 2 with code, three double-digit plate numbers (11 with code 2, 20 with code 2, and 99 with code 1) and one three-digit plate number (999 with code 2).

The UAE's two phone providers will each put five of their special mobile numbers up for auction – du is putting up the numbers – 0589999996, 0586666662, 0581111114, 0582444444, 586222222 and Etisalat is putting up: 0547444444, 0542244444, 0542422222, 0547799999, 0567777722.

All money raised at the event, which coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day, will go towards supporting the One Billion Meals campaign, which was launched in line with the generous spirit of Ramadan.

The largest food donation campaign in the region, it has pledged to provide a billion meals to people in need in 50 countries. One Billion Meals is organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

About 76 million meals were paid for by donations in its first week. The drive will continue until it reaches its target.

The first Most Noble Numbers auction took place on Saturday in Dubai and raised a total of Dh53 million ($14m).

The single-digit vehicle plate number AA8 sold for Dh35m, while the 0549999999 number from Etisalat fetched Dh5m.

How to donate

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Money can be pledged online, either monthly or by a one-off donation. People can donate by SMS message through Etisalat or du, or money can be sent by bank transfer.

For big monetary donations and related queries, the campaign’s team can be contacted on 800 9999.