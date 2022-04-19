Emirates pledges Dh5m to One Billion Meals campaign

Emirates Group has donated of Dh5 million ($1.3m) to the UAE's One Billion Meals initiative, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The contribution to the campaign will secure five million meals for needy people around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched the One Billion Meals initiative at the start of Ramadan to feed underprivileged people in 50 countries.

A donation of Dh30 a month provides 30 meals and at least 416 million meals have been pledged so far, the campaign's website said on Tuesday.

The drive will be extended beyond the holy month, if necessary, to reach its target.

Children in Jordan are among the beneficiaries of the UAE's One Billion Meals food campaign. All photos: UAE One Billion Meals Campaign / UAE Government Media Office

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the drive embodied the UAE’s culture of giving.

"Emirates Group is proud to participate in this largest-of-its-kind humanitarian initiative in the region and play our part in providing meals support to people in need in over 50 countries," Sheikh Ahmed said.

The initiative is run by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in co-ordination with the UN's World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the UAE Food Bank, as well as local charities and humanitarian organisations in beneficiary countries.

The UN has said about 25,000 people, including more than 10,000 children, die because of malnutrition every day.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Group. Pawan Singh / The National

How to donate

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Money can be pledged online, either monthly or through a one-off donation. People can donate by text message through Etisalat or du, or money can be sent by bank transfer.

For big donations and related enquiries, the campaign can be contacted on 800 9999.