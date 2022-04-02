Ramadan 2022: UAE worshippers attend Ramadan’s first morning prayers

Worshippers in the UAE attended the first morning prayers of Ramadan.

Authorities had relaxed Covid-19 rules for worshippers in time for the start of the holy month.

The fajr morning prayer marks the beginning of the obligatory daily fasting, or sawm.

For the first time since 2020, prayer times and women's prayer halls in mosques have returned to normal.

More worshippers are attending mosques after they were allowed to pray in a straight line rather than in a zig-zag arrangement.

Daily mosque lessons and lectures have resumed and the taraweeh night prayers of Ramadan will be held in mosques for the first time in two years.

Copies of the Quran are once again provided in mosques after they are sterilised.

Masks remain mandatory indoors and worshippers must maintain a physical distance of at least one metre.

This will be the first time in two years that worshippers can enjoy a regular Ramadan, with iftar tents also allowed.

It comes as the UAE cautiously emerges from the pandemic with Covid-19 cases declining.