Ramadan 2021: how 1.2 million iftar meals are prepared and distributed in the UAE

Preparing and delivering 1.2 million iftar meals to homes in the UAE is no easy task. But Emirates Red Crescent makes it happen with an efficient, tried and true system during the holy month.

The organisation distributes a total of 45,745 food boxes to 218 locations in the country on every evening of Ramadan.

Dining tents are banned this year as a safety measure for Covid-19. But iftar meals are still offered free of charge to thousands of workers, vulnerable families, elderly people and frontline medical workers.

Othman Al Hussaini is one of 20 volunteers who helps with the distribution of iftar boxes at a workers’ camp in Al Mafraq, Abu Dhabi.

“This pandemic has changed the practices, customs and traditions in the UAE,” he said.

“Now everyone receives a meal and eats it in his residence, away from gatherings, for their safety.”

“At this workers’ accommodation, we are distributing around 2,280 iftar meals.

“In addition, thousands of meals are distributed to other camps daily and free of charge.

“The workers feel happy, bonded and loved. We are pleased when we see a smile on their face.”

More than 45,000 meals a day

About 300 volunteers and 20 staff members of Emirates Red Crescent ensure a smooth distribution of the meals.

Pearl Catering and Hospitality Services in Abu Dhabi is one of the 50 kitchens in the country that prepare meals for Emirates Red Crescent’s Ramadan programme.

Staff start preparing the ingredients at 10am, with 15 to 20 people assigned to cooking the food, while another 35 pack the dishes.

About 2,000 meals are prepared using more than 400 kilograms of rice and up to 500kg of chicken or mutton.

“We follow a daily menu rotation with chicken biryani, chicken or mutton gravy, chicken harees and so on.

“There’s also laban, dates, fruit and a bottle of water,” said Simon Youssef, the general manager of the kitchen.

“The meals are prepared while adhering to strict precautions.

“All our employees are vaccinated and go through PCR tests for Covid-19 once a week. We also have regular food inspections.”

At about 3.30pm, the meals are loaded on to trucks and transported to various locations including workers’ cities, humanitarian cities and national screening centres.

11 cabbie-recommended restaurants and dishes to try in Abu Dhabi Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14) Pathemari in Navy Gate for prawn biryani (from Dh12 to Dh35) Abu Al Nasar near Abu Dhabi Mall, for biryani (from Dh12 to Dh20) Bonna Annee at Navy Gate for Ethiopian food (the Bonna Annee special costs Dh42 and comes with a mix of six house stews – key wet, minchet abesh, kekel, meser be sega, tibs fir fir and shiro). Al Habasha in Tanker Mai for Ethiopian food (tibs, a hearty stew with meat, is a popular dish; here it costs Dh36.75 for lamb and beef versions) Himalayan Restaurant in Mussaffa for Nepalese (the momos and chowmein noodles are best-selling items, and go for between Dh14 and Dh20) Makalu in Mussaffa for Nepalese (get the chicken curry or chicken fry for Dh11) Al Shaheen Cafeteria near Guardian Towers for a quick morning bite, especially the egg sandwich in paratha (Dh3.50) Pinky Food Restaurant in Tanker Mai for tilapia Tasty Zone for Nepalese-style noodles (Dh15) Ibrahimi for Pakistani food (a quarter chicken tikka with roti costs Dh16)

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, first leg Liverpool v Bayern Munich, midnight, Wednesday, BeIN Sports

