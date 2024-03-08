Holy Month heralds thrilling events schedule as Abu Dhabi Retail unveils Layali Ramadan

The most cherished month of the year is almost here and Abu Dhabi Retail has arranged something suitably special for all shoppers to experience.

Friday sees the launch of Layali Ramadan 2024 across the emirate - the fourth edition of the vibrant annual campaign - running until April 14.

Abu Dhabi Retail is bringing at least 10 first-in-the-region immersive experiences, exclusive capsule collections, limited-edition pieces, and many retail offers - available to UAE residents and visitors alike throughout the Holy Month.

At the heart of this feast of “unmissable” programming and activations are some of the world’s best-known brands.

Valentino and Erth Restaurant

And among those highlights is a unique collaboration between Valentino and Erth Restaurant - Abu Dhabi’s Michelin-starred Emirati fusion dining concept - to create the perfect place to meet friends and family daily for suhoor.

From March 15 until April 12, guests will be invited into the brand “universe” to indulge in a menu specially curated by Erth Restaurant at Qasr Al Hosn, alongside Valentino, to create a unique culinary experience.

Michael Kors

More engaging moments designed to blend tradition with innovation will come courtesy of Michael Kors, the global fashion name collaborating with sophisticated Al Bateen Harbour venue No. FiftySeven Boutique Cafe to curate a full brand takeover.

Between March 16 and 31, Michael Kors is unveiling a Ramadan capsule collection featuring the latest handbags, ready-to-wear items and accessories, many of which are in styles or colours exclusive to the Middle East.

Customers and guests can “journey” through the world of Michael Kors as they adorn favourite henna designs and paint on Ramadan-themed gratitude cards to create a memorable and personalised experience.

Abu Dhabi Retail says during this Layali Ramadan, shoppers will experience “an array of unique brand moments and collaborations” as the city comes alive during the Holy Month.

Ramadan Night Market

And over the first weekend of Ramadan (March 15-18), it is partnering with homegrown pop-up concept Mirbad to host the annual Ramadan Night Market at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

With more than 100 vendors, including the likes of Karen Wazen Eyewear, OFA and Toby’s Estate, visitors will have a rare opportunity to discover some of the region’s most coveted labels, as well as up-and-coming talent.

MAC Cosmetics

Talking of exclusive takeovers, the latest MAC Teddy Forever collection is in the spotlight as MAC Cosmetics arrives at capital favourite, Saddle Cafe, in Al Bateen.

A place where "culture and innovation come together", the entire space is to be “reimagined” between March 16 and April 7 by MAC Cosmetics to celebrate the brand’s iconic Velvet Teddy pink hue.

This immersive pop-up will be accompanied by games, art and a custom F&B menu.

Jimmy Choo

Keeping other fan-favourite brands at the forefront, the Layali Ramadan schedule will see Jimmy Choo’s global ‘The Flower Series’ capsule collection roadshow arrive.

It has travelled from Paris to Tokyo and - from March 19 to 29 - finds itself in the UAE capital for the unveiling of the latest addition, inspired by Abu Dhabi itself.

Abu Dhabi Retail says the capsule collection, created in partnership with Parisian couture embroidery house Les Ateliers Vermont, features 11 limited edition BON BON handbags and matching shoes, each of which draws inspiration from iconic cities worldwide.

It will be displayed at Origami Sushi Abu Dhabi, Marsa Al Bateen, for a limited time.

Benefit Cosmetics Majlis

Meanwhile, Instagram accounts are sure to be buzzing from March 21 to April 4 when ladies get the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Benefit Cosmetics Majlis.

Hosted at Ritual Café & Studio, on Reem Island, visitors will discover the brand’s eye-catching visual identity and icons, as well as enjoying a curated suhoor menu, plus custom workshops such as mirror and flower painting, with friends or family.

L’Occitane Village

Many of these Ramadan special features combine the power of global and homegrown brands - and the L’Occitane Village is another prime example.

Hosted at Chapter Cafe by Ribbonaira, in Al Bateen, on March 21 through to April 4, the combination is described as “a place of discovery, gathering and care”.

Visitors will be serenaded by the traditional sound of a live oud player as they stroll through a space that enables them to rediscover L’Occitane’s bestsellers, and personalise their own bouquet of fresh flowers.

Tryano Majlis

Starting on March 21 (and running until April 7), the “essence of Ramadan” will be evident when the Tryano Majlis happens at Fil Florist & Café, also in Al Bateen.

Abu Dhabi’s destination department store will be unveiling an exclusive, carefully-curated Ramadan edit of collections from local and regional designers across a range of apparel for women, men and kids.

During the collaboration, guests can discover Tryano’s extensive beauty offering with exclusive beauty masterclasses, partake in styling sessions, and enjoy bespoke experiences throughout a curated café takeover that brings together community, fashion and beauty.

Louboutin Hotel Suite

One of the most sought-after names in footwear adds an iconic angle to this Ramadan retail season on March 21-23, in the shape of the Louboutin Hotel Suite.

Inspired by generous traditions and meaningful connections made in the comfort of an inviting home, Christian Louboutin will welcome guests to an exclusive Loubi Suite at Jumeirah Saadiyat resort.

Once there, they can discover the global brand’s latest Ramadan Collection amid “a poetic tribute” where cherished memories intertwine with the essence of generosity, blending fashion, culture and heritage during “the joyous season”.

Layali Ramadan

More broadly, 3,500-plus stores across 27 malls will be participating in this latest edition of Layali Ramadan, giving shoppers exclusive showcases of limited-edition capsule collections and pieces from the international fashion and beauty brands already mentioned.

Abu Dhabi Retail continues to make retail waves on a global scale with its expansive Layali Ramadan programming, delivering exciting experiences in partnership with regional and international names to further solidify the emirate’s position as a premier shopping destination.

As part of the citywide campaign, there is a chance enjoy unique experiences at prime retail centres, such as Marina Mall Abu Dhabi - it is hosting “Hekayat Al Marina” storytelling sessions, traditional games and entertainment to create a memorable Ramadan experience for all.

Additionally, the popular shopping address will offer a month-long traditional souq, showcasing traditional and cultural products.

On Yas Island, Yas Mall’s Fawazeer competitions will give participants a chance to win big during the first two weeks of Ramadan.

There are many more family-friendly Ramadan activities taking place across all of the emirate’s 27 malls - visit www.abudhabiretail.ae for further details of Layali Ramadan 2024 programming and highlights.