More than 150 robots to meet and greet visitors on Expo site next year

More than 150 robots will meet and greet visitors at the world expo next year. The friendly machines include Opti, one of the official mascots of Expo 2020. Courtesy: Expo 2020 Dubai

More than 150 robots will interact with visitors during Expo 2020 next year.

The robots include Opti, an Expo 2020 mascot who will interact with thousands of guests expected to arrive when the event opens next October.

The friendly machines will deliver food and drinks, show directions to visitors, perform in special events and also take photographs.

A golden-yellow robot Opti has been described as the ‘guardian’ of the Opportunity pavilion, one of three themes of the world fair that also include mobility and sustainability.

Wired with multi-touch screens and powered with 5G capability, the robots are the creation of a Chinese tech company Terminus.

“Our collaboration will demonstrate the potential of robotics, while also establishing the foundation for District 2020 as a centre for technology innovation,” said Mohammed AlHashmi, chief technology officer, Expo 2020 Dubai.

More than 150 state-of-the-art robots can’t wait to meet you at #Expo2020 #Dubai. Brought to you by @Terminus_group, our new Official Premier Partner, these contact-free innovations can give directions, deliver snacks, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/g0Polreq6n — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) July 2, 2020

“Expo 2020 will be an unparalleled platform to showcase the capabilities of innovative technology.”

A mixed use commercial, educational and residential smart city, District 2020 has been planned from structures on site that will be repurposed after the world fair ends.

Nadimeh Mehra, vice president District 2020, said with future-defining technologies, Terminus would contribute to the UAE’s strategy for growth in artificial intelligence.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau with Victor Ai, founder and chief executive of Terminus, a Chinese tech company that is partnering with the world fair to open in October next year. Courtesy: Expo 2020 Dubai

“This is an important collaboration as we share the vision of creating a human-centric smart community that will inspire other global innovation hubs,” she said.

The robotics company that also specialises in artificial intelligence will set up its first headquarters outside China at Expo’s District 2020.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as an incredible hub of innovation for the world, and District 2020 will act as an example for global smart city development,” said Victor Ai, founder and chief executive Terminus Technologies.

“Terminus is working with both to redefine the concept of future cities.”

Expo organisers have said projects on the Dubai South site will be completed by year end as construction work in the area has continued despite the slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first world expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region has been postponed by a year because of Covid-19 and will run from the beginning of October next year to the end of March 2022.

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

